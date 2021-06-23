221,318 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,070,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,061. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Seer’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

