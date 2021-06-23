22,560 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.51.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $133.51. 119,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

