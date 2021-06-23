$237.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will announce sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.04 million and the highest is $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $937.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

