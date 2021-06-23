$246.13 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $246.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. Yelp reported sales of $169.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.84 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.