$26.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

