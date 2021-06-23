$295.53 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce $295.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.61. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

