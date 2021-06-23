$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.82. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

