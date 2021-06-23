$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.13 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.11.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $73.36 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.