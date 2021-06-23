$307.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report sales of $307.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.90 million and the lowest is $306.06 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of OXM opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

