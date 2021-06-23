$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $321.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.26 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $100,649,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

