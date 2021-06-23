$342.63 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $342.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $333.27 million to $352.00 million. SLM posted sales of $348.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SLM stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. SLM has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

