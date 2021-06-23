34,923 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 269.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

