360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 2.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $42.12. 6,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,088,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.