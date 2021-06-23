$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $380,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 price target on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leap Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

