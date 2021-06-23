3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,211 ($15.82). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,209 ($15.80), with a volume of 1,226,169 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,238.03. The company has a market cap of £11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Julia Wilson sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total transaction of £336,093.04 ($439,107.71). Insiders have bought a total of 37 shares of company stock worth $45,074 over the last quarter.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

