3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $195.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

