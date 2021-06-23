$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNX opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $130.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

