400,000 Shares in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock remained flat at $$10.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,575. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

