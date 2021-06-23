$428.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report $428.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MAA opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

