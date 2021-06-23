440,000 Shares in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,000. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 9.23% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of FLAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 2,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,770. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

