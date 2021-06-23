50,689 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $594.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

