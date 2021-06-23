51job (JOBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

JOBS stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. 51job has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

