$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $53.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the lowest is $52.97 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $223.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

VCRA opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -184.52 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,248.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,751 shares of company stock worth $2,332,368 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

