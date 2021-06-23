$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $54.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

