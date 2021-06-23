$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.48 million and the highest is $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

