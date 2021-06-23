574,434 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,370 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEA opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.14.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

