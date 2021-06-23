59,865 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY stock opened at $61.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,446.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,414 shares of company stock worth $24,101,536. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.