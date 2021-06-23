$74.57 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $74.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.14 million and the highest is $74.99 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $65.33 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

