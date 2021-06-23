7,600 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.