797,800 Shares in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 797,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,000. Thayer Ventures Acquisition accounts for 1.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.70% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,230,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,898,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 90,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,617. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

