85,581 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.