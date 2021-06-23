$86.08 Million in Sales Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $86.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.20 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $347.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $330.44 million, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.