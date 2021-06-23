$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $861.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $857.20 million to $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $519.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $521.86.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.