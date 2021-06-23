88mph Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116,182.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. 88mph has a market cap of $10.93 million and $116,182.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $29.90 or 0.00089778 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00053368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.00616218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00039656 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph's total supply is 392,905 coins and its circulating supply is 365,716 coins. 88mph's official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph's official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

