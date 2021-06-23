8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Hits $341,923.05

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. 8PAY has a market cap of $341,923.05 and $12,521.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

