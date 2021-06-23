8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $73,157.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,415.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,008 shares of company stock valued at $291,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,832,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.