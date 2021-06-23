A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

