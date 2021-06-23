AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 39658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Specifically, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

