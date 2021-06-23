Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Insider Mark Florance Buys 80 Shares

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) insider Mark Florance purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £180 ($235.17).

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund stock remained flat at $GBX 225 ($2.94) during trading on Wednesday. 93,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £395.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

