AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $3.04 Million

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. AC Milan Fan Token has a total market cap of $12.37 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.19 or 0.00018876 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.24 or 0.05847748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.02 or 0.01443492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00387352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00123722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00638989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00391032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007388 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039808 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

