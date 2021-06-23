ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $128.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.30 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $110.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $523.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $541.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $638.13 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $803.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 133,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

