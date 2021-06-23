Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 26,149,960 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

