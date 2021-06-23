Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACN. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.52.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,400. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.