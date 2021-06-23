Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ACXIF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.41. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39. Acciona has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

