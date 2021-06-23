ACoconut (AC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $129,366.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ACoconut has a market cap of $1.08 million and $129,366.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

