Actinium Market Cap Achieves $874,579.96 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $874,579.96 and approximately $12,048.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,188,100 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

