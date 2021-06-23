AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s previous close.

AT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

TSE:AT traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.69. 393,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$765.25 million and a P/E ratio of 132.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05. AcuityAds has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$33.08.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,032,915.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.