AcuityAds (TSE:AT) PT Lowered to C$20.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s current price.

AT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

TSE AT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.69. 393,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,620. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.25 million and a PE ratio of 132.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$283,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,297,600.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.