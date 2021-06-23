Adam M. Kriger Sells 165,200 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,589,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FNKO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 380,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

