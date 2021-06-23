Adam M. Kriger Sells 165,200 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,589,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FNKO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 380,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Funko by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Further Reading: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.