Adam M. Kriger Sells 61,899 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $1,382,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 380,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,687. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

